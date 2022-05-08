MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $453.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.29.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $282.55 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.