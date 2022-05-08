MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $453.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.29.
Shares of MSTR opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $282.55 and a 12 month high of $891.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
