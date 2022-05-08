Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $184.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

