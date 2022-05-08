Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.63 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $409.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 377,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.