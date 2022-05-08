Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.28. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 36,201 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
