MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Down 4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 117,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 65.28% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

