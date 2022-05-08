MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Down 4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 117,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 65.28% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.
MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.