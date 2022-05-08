Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.51 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

