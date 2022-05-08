Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

MIRM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 423,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.