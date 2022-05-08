Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. ASML makes up approximately 0.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML stock traded down $13.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.89 and a 200 day moving average of $707.62. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $544.00 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $3.5617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

