Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.