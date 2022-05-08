Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

