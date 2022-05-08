Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,955.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,629,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $69.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

