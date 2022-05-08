Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

