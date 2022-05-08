Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. 2,357,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,080. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average is $233.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

