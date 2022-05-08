Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.