Mizuho Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $162.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

