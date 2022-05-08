Mizuho Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $128.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $104.37 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

