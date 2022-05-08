Mizuho Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $58.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

