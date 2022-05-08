Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $306.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.18 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

