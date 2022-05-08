Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

