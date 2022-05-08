Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of NET stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

