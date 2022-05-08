Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

