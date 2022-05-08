Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,600 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $346.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

