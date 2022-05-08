Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.