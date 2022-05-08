Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of TransUnion worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

