Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.90 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $8,927,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

