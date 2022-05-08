Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.99 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cerner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.00 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

