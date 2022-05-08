Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.71 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

