Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

ODFL stock opened at $280.34 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

