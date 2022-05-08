ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ModivCare stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

