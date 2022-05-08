Moffett Nathanson Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $170.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Square stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

