Monavale Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $314.24 or 0.00907137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1,560.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00271043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015368 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,510 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

