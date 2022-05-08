Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $520.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. The company is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back of a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. In automotive, the company is witnessing sales growth in infotainment, lighting and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems products. It reported solid first-quarter 2022 results beating both bottom and top line estimates. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain major concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $444.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.12 and its 200 day moving average is $467.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,320 shares of company stock worth $33,075,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

