Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.