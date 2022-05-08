Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

