Moonriver Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.63 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $33.41 or 0.00096586 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $135.61 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,582,315% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00356434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00192180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00551424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038923 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,597.87 or 1.92540050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,322,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,048 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

