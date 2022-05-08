Morgan Stanley Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $539.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $645.00 to $539.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $325.97 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.