Morgan Stanley Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 310

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 336 ($4.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.37.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.