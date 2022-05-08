MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of MSCI worth $46,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.44 on Friday, reaching $405.61. 855,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,348. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.92.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

