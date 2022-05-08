mStable USD Price Reaches $0.99 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $24,889.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,149.94 or 1.00043171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

