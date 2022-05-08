Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MWA stock remained flat at $$12.04 during trading on Friday. 1,676,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,010. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

