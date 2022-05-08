Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:MYE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

