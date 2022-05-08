Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Position Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Myomo were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.