Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 958,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,432. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

