NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,297. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

