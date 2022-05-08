Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTRA opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natera by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.