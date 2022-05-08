National Bank Financial Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

RSGUF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

