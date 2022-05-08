National Bankshares Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$48.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.59.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$44.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 114.08. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

