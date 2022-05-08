National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

