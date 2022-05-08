National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $56.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

EYE stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

