NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWG. Bank of America lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.81) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.62.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.